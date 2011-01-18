The Wording Of Steve Jobs' Email To Apple Staff Is Not Encouraging

Photo: AP

Apple has not elaborated on the reasons for Steve Jobs’ medical leave, and it probably won’t unless/until it has to.As a result, those who care about the company and Steve can be forgiven for wondering how serious Steve’s condition is and for looking for clues about this in every communication.



In this vein, in our opinion, the wording of one sentence of Steve’s email to Apple staff is not encouraging:

I love Apple so much and hope to be back as soon as I can.

In our opinion, those are not the words of someone taking a short leave who is confident he will be back at the company soon (or ever).

Rather, in our opinion, they read like the tragic, heartfelt sentiments of someone who thinks he might never be coming back.

Importantly, last time Steve wrote a memo to Apple staff about taking a medical leave, his tone and wording were quite different. Then, he said he would be gone “until June” and said he “look[ed] forward to seeing all of you this summer.”

We certainly hope that Steve is OK and will return to Apple this time as quickly as he did last time. But we have a bad feeling about this.

See Also:

Steve Jobs Takes Medical Leave

Steve Jobs’ Leave Will Have No Impact On Launch Of iPad 2 or iPhone 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.