STEVE JOBS: Subscriptions Are "For Publishing Apps, Not SaaS Apps"

Photo: AP

Apple‘s new subscription rules, which take a 30% cut of all subscriptions done through the app, apply to publishing apps and not SaaS apps, Steve Jobs has said in a new email, Mac rumours says.Plenty of software as a service (SaaS) companies, which charge subscriptions to access a service, have created iOS (iPhone and iPad) apps to access that service through Apple’s devices. There have been concerns that Apple would also try to take a cut of those subscriptions, even though those apps only provide one access point to a service.



A concerned developer sent Apple CEO Steve Jobs an email about it and here’s what he wrote back:

We created subscriptions for publishing apps, not SaaS apps.

Sent from my iPhone

Seems to be straightforward: the subscriptions only apply to publishers, not SaaS providers. That being said, as Mac rumours points out, the line can be blurry between publishers and SaaS providers. Jobs is being his usual terse self but unfortunately that still leaves room for interpretation.

As an aside, it’s nice to see Steve Jobs emails out in the wild, as questions continue to abound about his health. Clearly he’s still actively involved with Apple, which is a good sign.

