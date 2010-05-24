Steve Jobs Email: "Not A Chance" Google Is Leapfrogging Us

Photo: Associated Press

Steve Jobs is firing off one-line emails this weekend addressing Google’s big announcements from this week.One email to Steve asked him what he thought of Gizmodo saying Google had leapfrogged Apple with the release of the new Android operating system. Steve’s response, “Not a chance.”



Another emailer (via Mac rumours) asked if Google was showing up Apple with its developer conference and if Apple had big announcements for WWDC. Steve’s response, “You won’t be disappointed.”

The funny thing about these responses is that they could be canned quotes from a PR person. But because they’re coming from Steve (supposedly) they seem much more exciting.

WWDC is just a few weeks away. Google had its chance to poke fun at Apple and show off its newest operating system. Let’s see what Apple hits back with.

