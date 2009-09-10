Steve Jobs: Eating A Lot Of Ice Cream

Apple chief Steve Jobs chatted with New York Times technology columnist David Pogue after presenting at an event Wednesday.
Highlights:
- “I feel great. I probably need to gain about 30 pounds, but I feel really good. I’m eating like crazy. A lot of ice cream.”
- Jobs is “focusing a lot of attention” on “some things.” Sounds like the Apple tablet.
- Jobs points out that Amazon never reveals how many Kindles they’ve sold. “We don’t see that [dedicated e-readers like the Kindle are a] really big market at this point. And in the future, the more general-purpose devices will tend to win the day.”
- Jobs half-answers a question asking why the iPod touch didn’t get a camcorder. “We don’t need to add new stuff — we need to get the price down where everyone can afford it.”
Read the whole Q&A at the New York Times >
