Steve Jobs Doesn't Have Cancer -- NYT, WSJ (AAPL)

Apple (AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs doesn’t specify in his letter today why he’s stepping aside from running day-to-day operations at Apple, just that his “health-related issues are more complex than I originally thought.”



The New York Times’ Brad Stone reports that Steve is not suffering from a recurrence of pancreatic cancer, which he was treated for in 2004.

NYT: Two people who are familiar with Mr. Jobs’s current medical treatment said he was not suffering from a recurrence of cancer, but a condition that was preventing his body from absorbing food. Doctors have also advised him to cut down on stress, which may be making the problem worse, these people said.

An Apple spokesman, Steve Dowling, said the company had no comment beyond Mr. Jobs’s letter.

Update: The Wall Street Journal agrees, but only gets one “person familiar with the situation.”

A person familiar with the situation said that Mr. Jobs didn’t have a recurrence of cancer and that he was taking a leave of absence because the treatment to fix the problem of not being able to absorb proteins was more complex than initially believed.

