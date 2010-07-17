Steve Jobs Dismisses Health Concerns: "I'm Fine!"

Photo: Associated Press

Any time Steve Jobs fields questions, he’s bound to get one about his health.Given his age, his recent liver transplant, and the fact that his name has become synonymous with Apple’s success, it’s inevitable that people will be curious.



But Steve just brushed off the question at the Antennagate press conference, saying: “I’m fine! I was on vacation in Hawaii, but this was important enough to come back for. I’m fine.”

