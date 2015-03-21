Steve Jobs had an incredible definition of what a company should be

Steve Jobs built one of the most powerful companies in the world, and he’s considered to be one of the greatest visionaries of all time.

Part of the reason Apple boomed into the massive success it is today is because Jobs had a very specific idea of what a company is and how it should work.

For Jobs, it wasn’t just about the money.

Here’s how he explained his definition of a company to Brent Schlender and Rick Tetzeli in their book, “Becoming Steve Jobs: The Evolution of a Reckless Upstart Into a Visionary Leader.”

The company is one of the most amazing inventions of humans, this abstract construct that’s incredibly powerful. Even so, for me, it’s about the products. It’s about working together with really fun, smart, creative people and making wonderful things. It’s not about the money. What a company is, then, is a group of people who can make more than just the next big thing. It’s a talent, it’s a capability, it’s a culture, it’s a point of view, and it’s a way of working together to make the next thing, and the next one, and the next one.

