Here's The Incredible Story Of How Steve Jobs Hired A Beatles Superfan At Apple

Apple hired David Brookings after Steve Jobs met the musician in Memphis.

Photo: shelbyb30 on YouTube

In the spring of 2009, while recuperating from liver-transplant surgery in Memphis, Tenn., Apple CEO Steve Jobs made a special trip to Sun Studio, the legendary location where Elvis Presley recorded “Blue Moon” and other hits.His tour guide was a young musician named David Brookings. Brookings made a big impression on Jobs. According to The Daily, an Apple employee contacted Brookings and offered him a job building up Apple’s library of early blues and rock recordings in the iTunes Store.



Sure enough, Brookings moved to California and started working at Apple in October 2009, according to his Facebook profile.

What hasn’t been reported is what Brookings did next.

A source just pointed us to an incredible project Brookings undertook in 2010 and 2011 to record 209 Beatles songs in 209 days.

Why did Brookings undertake this project? As he put it in the final video, it may have been nothing more than to show that “some idiot recorded all 209 songs in 209 days.”

But the views on the videos are vanishingly small, ranging between 200 and 500 in the sample we viewed.

We wonder if Brookings had a very special audience in mind: The man who hired him at Apple.

Steve Jobs was a huge fan of the Beatles, and it’s hard to think of a better, more meaningful gift.

We dropped Brookings a line on Facebook and we’ll let you know if we hear more. According to his website, he’s released five albums and is working on a new one next year. His band, David Brookings and the Average Lookings, is actively playing shows in the Bay Area.

Here’s Brookings performing “Strawberry Fields Forever”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.