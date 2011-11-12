No Female Executive Could Get Away With Crying As Much As Steve Jobs

One of the biggest things that jumps out in Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs is the number of times he would start crying.



For instance, when he returned to Apple, he asked long time advertising partner Lee Clow to pitch ideas. When Clow pitched his ad ideas, Jobs started crying in his office during the pitch, because Clow “cared so much” about Apple and it was evident. Jobs also teared up when describing the pitch from Clow to Isaacson.

That’s just one example. There are dozens of scenes where Jobs is crying. (Jon Stewart called him “a weeper” on the Daily Show.)

The incredible thing about his propensity to cry is that if he was a woman he would have been hammered for being too emotional.

We brought this up to a female tech executive friend of ours and she agreed. She said this has actually been something she’s been talking about with other women in tech. “No lady would ever cry as much as he did! Can you imagine?”

