WATCH: Steve Jobs Talks About Cloud Computing In 1997

It has more or less become passé to call Steve Jobs a visionary, but it never fails to surprise us just how forward thinking he’s always been.
Check out this video from 1997 where he gives an impromptu talk on cloud computing — “Never have I seen something more powerful than this computation combined with this network that we now have…in the last 7 years, do you know how many times I’ve lost any personal data? Zero. Do you know how many times I’ve backed up my computer? Zero.”
