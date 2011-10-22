Steve Jobs Wanted To Make 2012 Campaign Commercials For Obama

More fascinating revelations about Steve Jobs’ relationship with President Obama from Walter Isaacson’s upcoming biography.



“Jobs suggested that Obama meet six or seven other CEOs who could express the needs of innovative businesses — but when White House aides added more names to the list, Jobs insisted that it was growing too big and that “he had no intention of coming.”

In preparation for the dinner, Jobs exhibited his notorious attention to detail, telling venture capitalist John Doerr that the menu of shrimp, cod and lentil salad was ‘far too fancy’ and objecting to a chocolate truffle dessert . But he was overruled by the White House, which cited the president’s fondness for cream pie.

Though Jobs was not that impressed by Obama, later telling Isaacson that his focus on the reasons that things can’t get done ‘infuriates’ him, they kept in touch and talked by phone a few more times. Jobs even offered to help create Obama’s political ads for the 2012 campaign. ‘He had made the same offer in 2008, but he’d become annoyed when Obama’s strategist David Axelrod wasn’t totally deferential,’ writes Isaacson. Jobs later told the author that he wanted to do for Obama what the legendary ‘morning in America’ ads did for Ronald Reagan.”

