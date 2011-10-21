Steve Jobs Called Android 'Stolen Product,' Vowed To Fight To His 'Dying Breath'

Steve Jobs considered Google’s mobile operating system Android “grand theft” of the iPhone and vowed to try and kill the operating system until he died, according to Walter Isaacson’s new biography of Jobs.



The Associated Press has secured a copy of Jobs’ biography and AP reporter Michael Liedtke is sending out Tweets of some of the best parts of the biography. They detail Jobs’ relationship with Google, which was rocky at best.

“I will spend my last dying breath if I need to, and I will spend every penny of Apple’s $40 billion in the bank, to right this wrong,” Jobs said, according to the AP. “I’m going to destroy Android, because it’s a stolen product. I’m willing to go thermonuclear war on this.”

Here are some of the juicy other bits:

Jobs likened any of Google’s products outside of search to crap.

Jobs apparently was not a fan of Eric Schmidt, but had made amends with current Google chief executive Larry Page by the end of his life.

Page came to Jobs for advice on how to run Google, which he took to heart.

Jobs told Page to “figure out what Google wants to be when it grows up. It’s now all over the map.”

Jobs told Page that Google was putting out too many products and it was “turning into Microsoft.”

Jobs initially intended to tell off Page, but early advice from Bill Hewlett made him reconsider and give the new Google CEO advice.

Isaacson’s biography of Jobs will be available to the public next week. Isaacson will also appear on 60 Minutes to discuss the biography on Sunday.

