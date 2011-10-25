When He Was Younger, Steve Jobs Had An Unsual Way Of Trying To Hire People

Photo: YouTube

Here’s a great anecdote from Isaacson’s biography on Steve Jobs.The Xerox Star was supposed to be the hot new computer that had come out in 1981 (it was ultimately a flop). Jobs and his team went to go check it out, but were absolutely unimpressed.



“A few weeks later he called Bob Belleville, one of the hardware designers on the Xerox Star team. ‘Everything you’ve ever done in your life is shit,’ Jobs said, ‘so why don’t you come work for me?'”

Belleville did.

