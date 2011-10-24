18 Fascinating Facts About Steve Jobs From Isaacson's Biography

Photo: Apple
Steve Jobs, a biography by Walter Isaacson, will be released tomorrow.Throughout the past week, multiple excerpts and surprising facts have been leaked.
We rounded up everything out there from the book, which is based on more than 40 interviews with Apple’s remarkable founder.
Jobs told former Apple CEO John Scully that if he hadn't started Apple, he might have been a poet in Paris (via The Huffington Post).
When Jobs was 13, he saw starving children on the cover of Life magazine. He asked his Sunday school teacher if God knew what would happen to the children.
After that he never returned to church and he never went back to Christianity.
Jobs found inspiration from many things, one of which was drugs.
At age 15, Jobs first smoked marijuana. Before graduating high school he tried LSD; he called it a 'profound experience, one of the most important things in my life.'
Jobs' iPod had 15+ Bob Dylan albums and 3 Yo-Yo Ma albums. He only had one book downloaded on his iPad 2.
Jobs' iPod collection had an abundance of Bob Dylan and Yo-Yo Ma. Jobs once said that Yo-Yo Ma was the best case for God's existence.
Jobs only had one book on his iPad 2, An Autobiography of a Yogi. He read it once every year from the time he was a teenager.
Apple designer Jony Ive has a lot of power within the company. Jobs set it up that way and called Ive his 'spiritual partner.'
'Most people in Steve's life are replaceable,' Jobs' wife told Isaacson. 'But not Jony.'
According to a 60 Minutes interview with Walter Isaacson, Jobs used to frequent a restaurant his father managed in the 1980s.
Jobs was adopted and befriended his biological sister, Mona Simpson. Simpson met their father who told her, 'I wish you could have seen me when I was running a bigger restaurant… Everybody used to come there… Even Steve Jobs used to eat there. Yeah, he was a great tipper.
According to the Telegraph, Bill Clinton placed a phone call to Steve Jobs when he was president. He was under public scrutiny for the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal.
Jobs reportedly told the president, 'I don't know if you did it, but if so, you've got to tell the country.' There was apparently a long silence on the other end of the line.
Jobs didn't like Eric Schmidt because he felt Google stole the iPhone's interior to make Android.
'I will spend my last dying breath if I need to, and I will spend every penny of Apple's $40 billion in the bank, to right this wrong,' Jobs told Isaacson. 'I'm going to destroy Android, because it's a stolen product. I'm willing to go thermonuclear war on this.'
Last spring, Jobs started meeting with people he wanted to see before he died. One of them was Bill Gates.
Jobs' to do list had a meeting with Bill Gates on it.
Jobs wasn't impressed by Gates, though. 'Bill is basically unimaginative and has never invented anything, which is why I think he's more comfortable now in philanthropy than technology,' Jobs said. 'He'd be a broader guy if he had dropped acid once or gone off to an ashram when he was younger.'
Gates, meanwhile, found Jobs to be strange. 'He really never knew much about technology, but he had an amazing instinct for what works,' Gates said. Gates also called Jobs 'fundamentally odd' and 'weirdly flawed as a human being.'
Despite his quarrel with Eric Schmidt, Jobs gave Larry Page some advice for Google.
He told Page that Google was turning into Microsoft, and that it had too many mediocre products bringing it down.
Keep five products and get rid of the rest, he told Page. 'Figure out what Google wants to be when it grows up. It's now all over the map.'
Jobs told Obama he would be a one-term president because of the country's anti-business regulations.
In a 2010 meeting with the president, Jobs told Obama he was headed for a one-term presidency. He cited the corrupt education system and un-business-friendly laws as major problems.
Still, Obama and Jobs stayed in touch. Jobs even offered to help with Obama's 2012 campaign.
'He had made the same offer in 2008, but he'd become annoyed when Obama's strategist David Axelrod wasn't totally deferential,' writes Isaacson (via The Huffington Post). Jobs wanted to create a campaign that would be as epic as Ronald Reagan's Morning in America ads.
Jobs trashed the first design of the new Cupertino campus because his son thought it looked phallic.
When the iPad launched, many people mocked it. They said it wasn't impressive or necessary and that the name was terrible. Jobs received more than 800 emails from consumers about it.
Jobs didn't take the lukewarm reception well. He told Isaacson, 'I kind of got depressed today. It knocks you back a bit.' (via The Huffington Post)
Jobs initially trashed the idea for apps. One of Apple's board members called him a dozen times until he changed his mind.
Jobs made many great decisions for Apple, but he initially rejected one of its most well-known inventions: Apps.
According to Isaacson, 'Jobs at first quashed the discussion, partly because he felt his team did not have the bandwidth to figure out all the complexities that would be involved in policing third-party app developers.'
Apple board member Art Levinson called Jobs at least a dozen times asking him to change his mind. He did.
After his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2004, Jobs opted not to have surgery. He later regretted the decision.
According to The Huffington Post, Jobs told former Apple CEO John Scully early on that he thought he'd have to accomplish a lot in a short amount of time.
'We all have a short period of time on this earth. We probably only have the opportunity to do a few things really great and do them well. None of us has any idea how long we're going to be here nor do I, but my feeling is I've got to accomplish a lot of these things while I'm young.'
For Jobs, presentation was everything.
He promised not to look over Walter Isaacson's shoulder as he was writing the book, but did make one request: the cover had to be awesome.
From Janet Maslin's review in The New York Times: 'Mr. Jobs promised... not to meddle with anything but the book's cover. (Boy, does it look great.)'
