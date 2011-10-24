Steve Jobs' Biography Hits Bookstores Today

Photo: Geekologie

Walter Isaacson’s wildly anticipated biography on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs lands in bookstores today.Based on more than 40 interviews with Jobs over the course of 2 years, as well as numerous interviews with so many of his competitors, coworkers, friends, and family, Isaacson’s book has attracted unprecedented attention.



Head out to your local bookstore or pick it up on Amazon.

