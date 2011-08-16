The Steve Jobs Biography Comes Out This November

Photo: 9to5Mac

Previously expected to land in March 2012, we can now expect Walter Isaacson’s authorised Steve Jobs biography to arrive November 21.The tip-off comes from Barnes and Noble’s website, reports 9to5Mac. It also displays the picture to the right as the official cover, unsurprisingly following Apple’s minimalist design characteristics.



Quotes like the following from Jobs get us excited to read it:

“I’ve done a lot of things I’m not proud of, such as getting my girlfriend pregnant when I was 23 and the way I handled that, he said. But I don’t have any skeletons in my closet that can’t be allowed out.”

