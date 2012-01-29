Steve Jobs Kept A Letter From Bill Gates By His Bed As He Was Dying

Photo: World Economic Forum via flickr

Bill Gates wrote Steve Jobs a letter as he was dying, reports The Telegraph.The letter ended up meaning so much to Jobs that he kept it by his bed.



Gates didn’t disclose many details about the contents of the letter, but he said, “I told Steve about how he should feel great about what he had done and the company he had built. I wrote about his kids, whom I had got to know.”

Gates makes it clear that this wasn’t any sort of peacemaking effort — “There was no peace to make. We were not at war. We made great products, and competition was always a positive thing.”

After Jobs died, Gates got a phone call from his wife, Laurene Powell. She said, “Look, this biography really doesn’t paint a picture of the mutual respect you had.”

Then she added that Steve had appreciated his letter and kept it by his bed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.