President Bill Clinton Asked Steve Jobs How To Handle The Monica Lewinsky Scandal

In the middle of the Monica Lewinsky scandal, President Bill Clinton called Steve Jobs to ask him what he should do about it, Walter Isaacson’s biography reports (via the Telegraph).Steve Jobs reportedly gave Clinton this advice:



“I don’t know if you did it, but if so, you’ve got to tell the country.”

There was apparently a long silence at the other end of the line.

Later, when Chelsea Clinton was attending Stanford, Steve Jobs loaned the Clintons a country house nearby so they could spend time with her.

Bill Clinton attended Steve Jobs’ memorial service last week.

