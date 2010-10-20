Steve Jobs' Best Competition-Smashing Quotes From Last Night's Call

Steve Jobs has a way with words.
While many a corporate captain hems and haws when asked about rivals, Jobs just comes out and names names. From Google to RIM to Nokia, Jobs isn’t above throwing a snarky elbow at his rivals.
Last night was no exception.
Jobs used Apple’s earnings call to lecture analysts about where he thinks the smartphone and tablet markets are heading.
We’ve pulled our 10 favourite sound bites via Seeking Alpha, and assembled them here.
While Jobs is entertaining, he's not always right. Like it or not, Android is open. Fragmentation isn't a problem for all developers. RIM thinks a 7' tablet can work, etc. What else is Jobs stretching to fit his world view? Let us know in the comments.
