Steve Jobs' Best Competition-Smashing Quotes From Last Night's Call

Jay Yarow
aapl qts

Steve Jobs has a way with words.

While many a corporate captain hems and haws when asked about rivals, Jobs just comes out and names names. From Google to RIM to Nokia, Jobs isn’t above throwing a snarky elbow at his rivals.

Last night was no exception.

Jobs used Apple’s earnings call to lecture analysts about where he thinks the smartphone and tablet markets are heading.

We’ve pulled our 10 favourite sound bites via Seeking Alpha, and assembled them here.

RIM is toast

And the fragmentation is only going to get worse...

7 inch tablets will fail

The first wave of iPad competitors will die. (Ouch for RIM's PlayBook?)

Any progress on Apple's stance towards Flash?

You can't make a nice phone and sell it for $50, sorry Nokia.

Fact check?

While Jobs is entertaining, he's not always right. Like it or not, Android is open. Fragmentation isn't a problem for all developers. RIM thinks a 7' tablet can work, etc. What else is Jobs stretching to fit his world view? Let us know in the comments.

Last night's earnings call wasn't the first time Jobs opened fire on the tech world...

Steve Jobs' Biggest Whoppers From The D Conference →

