Steve Jobs' Awesome Email To Developer

It’s hard to get more to-the-point than Apple boss Steve Jobs.

After Apple’s lawyers told a software company called The Little App Factory to stop using the name “iPod” in one of its products — “iPodRip” — co-owner John Devor sent a long email to Steve, appealing for help, CrunchGear’s Daniel Brusilovsky reports.

Jobs’ alleged reply: (Yes, missing an apostrophe.)

Change your apps name. Not that big of a deal.

Steve

Sent from my iPhone

Boom!

