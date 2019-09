Set aside 20 minutes in your day to watch this PBS documentary of Steve Jobs and his team starting NeXT computer.



It’s fantastic because it’s Steve Jobs, but it’s also interesting to see a company at its earliest stages being built. If you have even a small interest in Apple or tech startups, you’ll enjoy this.

Via The Next Web

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.