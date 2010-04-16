Steve Jobs Asks An Emailer, 'Are You Nuts?'

Photo: Associated Press

A European Apple fan named Paul Shadwell says he dashed off an email to Steve Jobs to express his frustration over the delayed international launch of the iPad.He wrote Steve saying:



“On behalf of the international community of Apple consumers I would like to protest at the way Apple is apparently leaving us out in the cold with the Apple iPad product…Twice to my knowledge you have falsely stated international availability of the iPad and while I do not believe this is any fault of your own, I can imagine that you are not happy being shown as deliberately pulling the wool over the rest of the worlds eyes.”

Paul wasn’t expecting a response, but the next day he says this was in his inbox from Steve Jobs:

“deliberately pulling the wool over the rest of the worlds eyes”

Are you nuts? We are doing the best we can. We need enough units to have a responsible and great launch.

See Also: Life And Awesomeness Of Steve Jobs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.