Look At This Wacky Art From Steve Jobs Fans

Julie Bort
Steve Jobs art

Photo: Flickr/Abode of Chaos

“I think part of what made the Macintosh great was that the people working on it were musicians, poets, artists, zoologists and historians who also happened to be the best computer scientists in the world,” Steve Jobs once said.Many of Jobs’ admirers are also artists.

Some of them are artists with a great big sense of humour.

Combine those together and you get a wacky and wonderful collection of art depicting Apple’s visionary CEO.

Steve Jobs is such a doll.

Let me give you my card.

The sum of his parts.

How do you like them apples?

Do you see Steve Jobs in those pad Thai noodles?

House of Jobs.

Steve Marilyn Monroe Jobs

Buddy can you spare an apple?

Sorry to say good-bye.

Never say die.

Remembering the man ...

