Here's A Photo From Today's Steve Jobs Celebration On Apple's Campus

Apple held a celebration today in honour of Steve Jobs. Here’s a photo of Apple employees, with CEO Tim Cook on stage, at the event held in front of the Cupertino headquarters.



MacRumors monitored tweets from today’s events. It appears that Coldplay, Norah Jones, and Al Gore showed up.

Apple released this photo of the event this afternoon:

Photo: Apple

