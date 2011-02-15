Steve Jobs Working From Home, But Still Calling The Shots On Big Products

Steve Jobs is still working closely on Apple’s products despite taking leave of the company on a day-to-day basis, the Wall Street Journal reports.



The Journal says Jobs is working from home, but he has been spotted on Apple’s campus.

Jobs is reportedly working on the new iPad, which is expected to be released in the next few months. He’s also overseeing Apple’s work on a cheaper iPhone.

This isn’t exactly stunning news, since Jobs said, “I will continue as CEO and be involved in major strategic decisions for the company,” when he announced that he was taking a medical leave. Still, it’s reassuring for people watching the company to know Jobs is involved.

We wrote about a non-Apple employee spotting Jobs, saying he was healthy looking. The Journal’s witnesses are not as cheery about Jobs health, saying he continues to look thin.

