Steve Jobs Is Stunned (And Scared?) By Android's Growth

During yesterday’s iPod/Apple TV event Steve Jobs (all but) literally said he cannot believe how fast Android is growing.



He boasted of Apple’s success with iOS devices (iPad, iPod Touch, iPhone) saying Apple sees 230,000 new activations of iOS devices on a daily basis.

That’s pretty impressive, as it gives Apple a run rate of 84 million iOS devices on an annual basis.

After throwing out Apple’s stats, Jobs said, “we think we’re ahead of everyone else,” because, “we think some our friends are counting upgrades in their numbers.”

In other words, Steve Jobs is saying, “I can’t believe that Android is growing so fast!”

Google says it has 200,000 Android devices activated daily. Google has since responded saying, “The Android activation numbers do not include upgrades and are, in fact, only a portion of the Android devices in the market since we only include devices that have Google services.”

When you consider that Jobs iOS stat includes iPads and iPods, it’s safe to assume Google is activating more phones each day than Apple.

Of course, Jobs could be talking about Nokia which says it has 300,000 devices activated daily. In which case, this whole thing is a misunderstanding!

