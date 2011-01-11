Steve Jobs And Rupert Murdoch To Launch iPad Newspaper "The Daily" At Special Event

Steve Jobs and Rupert Murdoch will launch News Corp.’s new iPad newspaper, “The Daily,” at an event next week in San Francisco, Yahoo’s Cutline blog reports.



Yahoo’s Michael Calderone and Joe Pompeo report that the launch date is expected to be next Wednesday, Jan. 19, “but that may change.”

The event will reportedly be held at San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art.

Will Jobs also announce good news for magazine publishers, like better subscription billing options in iTunes?

