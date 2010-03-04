Steve Jobs And Rupert Murdoch: Let's Sue The Internet

So Apple is suing HTC, the premier manufacturer of Android-based phones, including Google’s Nexus One. And Rupert Murdoch is suing Google—or so he says.



It’s the suing phase, when the tough guys lose their cool.

We’ve been here before.

At the peak of its creative powers, Apple sued Microsoft, claiming that Windows was a Mac rip-off, which it was. The suit became Apple’s raison d’etre, tied up the company’s psychic energy and hopes and dreams for years, and sorely inhibited its creative powers. And then it lost.

