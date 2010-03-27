Steve Jobs And Eric Schmidt Spotted Drinking Coffee Together

An eagle eyed tipster sent along the following picture to Gizmodo of Steve Jobs and Eric Schmidt getting a coffee at Calafia in the Town and Country shopping centre in Palo Alto. Calafia is run by ex-Google chef Charlie Ayer.



According to their tipster, Steve Jobs said “They’re going to see it all eventually so who cares how they get it,” which related to Web content and then “Let’s go discuss this somewhere more private,” when a crowd started forming.

Obviously, this conversation unfolds against a backdrop of Apple and Google being in a battle.

We almost wonder if this is a staged photo-op. Why would two billionaires in the middle of a big battle just hang out in public sipping on lattes? And what’s up with the rip on Steve’s jeans?

Photo: Gizmodo

