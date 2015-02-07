How Steve Jobs almost leaked the original iPhone's existence to a FedEx worker

Note: A version of this article was originally published by Seth Fiegerman on July 27, 2012, after an Apple employee reached out to him with this story.

When Apple acquired the domain name iPhone.org in December 1999, it set off eight years of rumours and speculation about Apple’s mysterious iPhone.

And while Apple has always been extremely strict with its security measures to prevent leaks, few people know that Steve Jobs himself almost leaked the iPhone’s existence in a close-call with an unexpected FedEx worker who appeared at his door.

Shortly before Jobs and Apple unveiled the original iPhone at MacWorld in 2007, a group of engineers from the iPhone team went to Jobs’ home to debug a problem with the phone’s WiFi.

At one point while the team was working, a FedEx employee buzzed outside the house to deliver a package to Jobs.

“Steve goes out to meet him because he has to sign for this package, but he’s got the iPhone in one of his hands,” said a former Apple employee was with the iPhone team at the time. “Steve just walks out casually, [hides] the phone behind his back, signs the package, and the FedEx dude marches off.”

The idea that Jobs would walk outside carrying an iPhone in plain sight shocked this employee, given how much effort Apple put into keeping the product secret at all costs.

“You have to understand, when we carried the phones to his house, we carried them in these Pelican lock boxes,” the employee told Business Insider. “These phones were never to leave Apple’s campus, and Steve just casually throws it behind his back. That was the first time I saw someone casually come close to seeing the iPhone before it was announced, and he didn’t even know it. If the FexEx guy had just tilted his head, he would have seen it.”

Here’s the full story, as told to us by the employee:

We had a problem with the WiFi on an early build of the iPhone. Steve had this house that was just a no man’s land for WiFi, with thick walls. It finally got to the point where we were fried and panicky because MacWorld was coming up, so we decided to go and debug at Steve’s house. When we got there, Steve was sitting in his car in the driveway rocking out to some really loud music. The car was off, he was just listening. When we he saw us, he turned off the music, popped out of the car, and said, “Hey guys!” We went into his house and started debugging the problem. Then all of the sudden, this crazy arse medieval buzzer starts going off and startles us, and even startled Steve. He quickly figured out it was coming from the pedestrian gate on the other side of his house. Up walks the happiest FedEx guy you have ever seen, coming up to the door. It’s not Steve’s normal guy, which is why he was surprised. So Steve goes out to meet him because he has to sign for this package, but he’s got the iPhone in one of his hands. Steve just walks out casually, drops the phone behind his back, signs the package, and the FedEx dude marches off. Now you have to understand, when we carried the phones to his house, we carried them in these Pelican lock boxes. These phones were never to leave Apple’s campus, and Steve just casually throws it behind his back. That was the first time I saw someone casually come close to seeing the iPhone before it was announced, and he didn’t even know it. If the FedEx guy had just tilted his head, he would have seen it.

