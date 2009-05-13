Steve Jobs Allowed To Bulldoze Spanish Mansion

- AT&T just really doesn’t want you to use Sling over 3G [MediaMemo]
- BlogHer lands $7 million funding [BoomTown]
- Steve Jobs can do whatever he wants to his 17,250 square foot Spanish colonial mansion [Fortune]
- Former Monster CEO is guilty of backdating [NYT]
- Greek government says no to Google Street View over privacy concerns [NYT]
- Europe fines Intel $1.45 billion [Reuters]
- Google Searchology 2009: The Big Recap [Search Engine Land]
- A share of the NYT costs as much as a box of Fruit Loops [NYTPicker]
- Swiss billionare accuses Larry Ellison of spying [NYP]
- Pirate Bay founders refuse to pay fine [NYP]
