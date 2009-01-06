Steve Jobs' Health Likely Caused Him To Skip Macworld (AAPL)

Apple (AAPL) sources told CNBC’s Jim Goldman (over and over) that the reason CEO Steve Jobs would not give his usual keynote at this year’s Macworld was for “political” reasons.



Now, in an open letter, Steve suggests that this is not the case, writing that his startling weight loss has been due to a hormone imbalance. “A few weeks ago,” Steve said, “I decided that getting to the root cause of this and reversing it needed to become my #1 priority. “

He writes: “I will continue as Apple’s CEO during my recovery.”

In our opinion, this means that, once again, Apple has not been forthright about Steve’s health.

Steve’s letter:

Dear Apple Community,

For the first time in a decade, I’m getting to spend the holiday season with my family, rather than intensely preparing for a Macworld keynote.

Unfortunately, my decision to have Phil deliver the Macworld keynote set off another flurry of rumours about my health, with some even publishing stories of me on my deathbed.

I’ve decided to share something very personal with the Apple community so that we can all relax and enjoy the show tomorrow.

As many of you know, I have been losing weight throughout 2008. The reason has been a mystery to me and my doctors. A few weeks ago, I decided that getting to the root cause of this and reversing it needed to become my #1 priority.

Fortunately, after further testing, my doctors think they have found the cause — a hormone imbalance that has been “robbing” me of the proteins my body needs to be healthy. Sophisticated blood tests have confirmed this diagnosis.

The remedy for this nutritional problem is relatively simple and straightforward, and I’ve already begun treatment. But, just like I didn’t lose this much weight and body mass in a week or a month, my doctors expect it will take me until late this Spring to regain it. I will continue as Apple’s CEO during my recovery.

I have given more than my all to Apple for the past 11 years now. I will be the first one to step up and tell our Board of Directors if I can no longer continue to fulfil my duties as Apple’s CEO. I hope the Apple community will support me in my recovery and know that I will always put what is best for Apple first.

So now I’ve said more than I wanted to say, and all that I am going to say, about this.

Steve

Here’s a statement from the Apple board:

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 5 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — It is widely recognised both inside and outside of Apple that Steve Jobs is one of the most talented and effective CEOs in the world.

As we have said before, if there ever comes a day when Steve wants to retire or for other reasons cannot continue to fulfil his duties as Apple’s CEO, you will know it.

Apple is very lucky to have Steve as its leader and CEO, and he deserves our complete and unwavering support during his recuperation. He most certainly has that from Apple and its Board.

© 2009 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac, Mac OS and Macintosh are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

See Also:

So… Apple Lied About Steve Jobs’ Health–Again

World Ends: Steve Jobs Not Giving Keynote At Macworld

Steve Jobs’ Health Is Everyone’s Business

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.