Here Are The Actors In Danny Boyle's Coming Steve Jobs Biopic

Filming has begun on Danny Boyle’s new biopic of Steve Jobs, The Verge reports, and all the actors for the main roles have been announced.

The film will tell the story of the early years of the company, focusing on three key product launches. These are the first Macintosh computer, the NeXT computer, and the Apple iMac.

The screenplay is written by Aaron Sorkin, who won an Oscar for his writing on “The Social Network.”

The late Apple cofounder and CEO Steve Jobs is being played by Michael Fassbender.





Kate Winslet is playing early Apple employee Joanna Hoffman.





Cofounder and electrical engineer Steve Wozniak’s role is filled by Seth Rogan.





Steve Jobs persuaded Pepsi executive John Sculley to join Apple as CEO by asking him whether he wanted “to sell sugared water for the rest of your life? Or do you want to come with me and change the world?” Sculley will be played by Jeff Daniels.





Katherine Waterston is to play Chrisann Brennan, Jobs’ former girlfriend and the mother of his first child.

Michael Stuhlbarg is Andy Hertzfeld, a member of the first Mac development team. He now works at Google.

Perla Haney-Jardine and Ripley Sobo will play Jobs’ daughter Lisa Brennan. (Child actor Makenzie Moss is also playing Brennan at a younger age.)





Sarah Snook is taking on the role of PR guru and entrepreneur Andrea Cunningham, who helped Apple launched the Apple Macintosh. (There were no photos of Cunningham from the time available.)

Adam Shapiro will play early Apple employee and executive Avie Tevanian.





Here’s the full press release, courtesy of Slash Film:

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA, January 27, 2015 — Universal Pictures today announced that principal photography has commenced in San Francisco on Steve Jobs. Set backstage at three iconic product launches and ending in 1998 with the unveiling of the iMac, the film takes us behind the scenes of the digital revolution to paint an intimate portrait of the brilliant man at its epicentre. Steve Jobs is directed by Academy Award® winner Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours) and written by Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network, HBO’s The Newsroom), working from Walter Isaacson’s best-selling biography of the Apple founder. The producers are Mark Gordon (Saving Private Ryan, Source Code), Guymon Casady (HBO’s Game of Thrones, Hope Springs) of Film 360, Scott Rudin and Academy Award® winner Christian Colson (Slumdog Millionaire, Selma). Michael Fassbender (X-Men: Days of Future Past, 12 Years a Slave) will play Steve Jobs, the pioneering founder of Apple, with Academy Award®-winning actress Kate Winslet (The Reader, Eternal Sunshine of Spotless Mind) starring as Joanna Hoffman, former marketing chief of Macintosh. Steve Wozniak, who co-founded Apple, is played by Seth Rogen (Neighbours, The Interview), and Jeff Daniels (HBO’s The Newsroom, Good Night, and Good Luck.) stars as former Apple CEO John Sculley. The film also stars Katherine Waterston (Inherent Vice, Being Flynn) as Chrisann Brennan, Jobs’ ex-girlfriend, and Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire) as Andy Hertzfeld, one of the original members of the Apple Macintosh development team. Other members of the cast include Perla Haney-Jardine (Future Weather), Ripley Sobo (Winter’s Tale) and Makenzie Moss (upcoming Do You Believe?) as young Lisa Brennan at various stages of her life, Sarah Snook (Predestination) as Andrea Cunningham, as well as Adam Shapiro (A Single Man) as Avie Tevanian.

