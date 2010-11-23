Steve Jobs "Action Figure" Is Here For All The Fanboys

If you are looking for the perfect present for an Apple super fan, we have some good news and some bad news.



The good news: Just in time for the holidays, M.I.C. Gadget started selling a very realistic Steve Jobs “action figure,” with customisable speech bubbles for $80.

The bad news: After selling 300, M.I.C. is all sold out. If you want one, you’ll have to lobby them to make more, or hit up eBay and hope for the best.

