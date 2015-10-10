Speaking to Steve Wozniak was like 'taking to Garfunkel about Paul Simon,' Aaron Sorkin says

Warning: Spoilers ahead

The movie “Steve Jobs” delves into the complex relationships the Apple co-founder had with many of those closest to him, including his daughter Lisa and former Apple CEO John Sculley.

But screenwriter Aaron Sorkin said that when he talked to the real people from Jobs’ life, one person who stood out was Steve Wozniak.

Better known as Woz, the other Apple founder knew Jobs in high school. But the two couldn’t be any more of an odd couple. Jobs was shrewd and a marketing genius andWoz was more into building the computers than building a money-making business, and he didn’t care about being front-and-center.

Sorkin spent some time with Woz before he wrote the script, and though he said he got a lot of the typical Woz flavour — a guy without a care in the world who has no regrets not having Jobs’ rockstar persona — he observed, “That’s the way Woz is for about 10 minutes.”

“Then without much prodding at all you begin to feel like you’re talking to Garfunkel who is talking about Paul Simon,” Sorkin told Business Insider last weekend before the film premiered at the New York Film Festival. “And that’s when I knew there was a point of friction that I absolutely wanted to write about.”

Woz, played by Seth Rogen, is portrayed in a similar way in the movie.

YouTube/Universal/ Seth Rogen as Steve Wozniak in ‘Steve Jobs.’

At the start of the film Woz’ character is very happy-go-lucky.

But as the film progresses so does Woz’s frustration with Jobs (played by Michael Fassbender). Specifically, Woz is frustrated with how his “brother,” as he calls Jobs, refuses to publicly recognise the team behind Apple II, which was designed by Woz. At the time it was one of the first successful microcomputer products and it basically paid the bills for Apple in the early days.

This leads to Woz and Jobs having a verbal public argument towards the film’s end at the launch of the iMac.

Wozniak has gone on record to say that he is a fan of the movie. He told Deadline in early September that “I felt like I was watching Steve Jobs and the others, not actors playing them.”

“Steve Jobs” opens in theatres on Friday.

