Here’s a great clip of Steve Jobs doing some Q&A with developers at the 1997 WWDC.



Jobs says Apple was not focused enough, it was saying “yes” to too many projects, and it meant the total of Apple was worth less than the sum of its parts. “Focusing is about saying no,” says Jobs.

Clip via Fortune. The full video is below the clip.

