Steve Harvey is 'absolutely' welcome back to host Miss Universe despite gaffe

Despite crowning the wrong contestant during Sunday’s Miss Universe pageant, host Steve Harvey has been invited back for 2016.

The chief content officer at pageant owner WMEIMG, Mark Shapiro, said Harvey was “remorseful” about the mistake and “absolutely” welcome to return for next year’s competition in a radio interview this week.

“[Steve Harvey] did a great job. He was funny, he was informative, he’s high-energy, he’s got a great following,” Shapiro said on CBS Sports Radio. “I definitely want him back, and I would hate to see him not come back. He’s going to want a shot to redeem himself.”

That’s not the only job offer Harvey received on Tuesday. The Belize Tourism Board also extended an invitation to host its next pageant via Twitter.

Dear @IAMSteveHarvey, we all make mistakes. You handled yours with class. Would you host our next pageant? @CostaMayaFest #MissUniverse2015 — Belize Tourism Board (@belizevacation) December 21, 2015

On Sunday, Harvey named Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez the winner, but then returned to the stage to announce that he had made a mistake in reading the ballot card. The rightful winner, Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, was then crowned.

Harvey tweeted an apology afterward — but he misspelled “Colombia” and “Philippines.” He has since deleted the tweet.

