Steve Harvey comes clean about Miss Universe mistake, but wrongly crowned Miss Colombia won't talk to him

Steve Harvey has expressed how sorry he is for naming the wrong winner during the Miss Universe pageant last month to just about everyone except the contestant he mistakently named.

It appears that Miss Colombia is giving him the cold shoulder.

“When I did it, it was horrible for Miss Colombia. And she’s the only one I haven’t had a chance to talk to,” Harvey said on his morning radio show recently, addressing the blunder. “I’ve had a chance to talk to Miss Philippines. I’ve talked to all the pageant people. I’ve talked to people backstage. Even me and the director had a long talk. But I haven’t been able to reach out and talk to Miss Colombia. Now, have I tried? Yes. But I haven’t gotten a response.”

On the annual telecast, Harvey incorrectly read Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez’s name off a ballot card. In the middle of her winner’s walk when she was already crowned, the host returned to the stage to announce his error. Gutierrez was stripped of the crown and sash, so that the rightful winner, Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, could be crowned.

Miss Universe/Facebook Miss Colombia wipes her tears away backstage at Miss Universe pageant.

“How this must have made the woman from Colombia [feel] — I felt for her more than me,” Harvey said of his biggest regret from the incident.

Gutierrez did speak about the crowning snafu moments after the pageant finished and it had seemed that she quickly came to terms with it all.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Gutierrez said, while wiping tears from her eyes.

“I’m happy for all that I did for becoming this dream. Thank you to all for voting for me.”

As for the Miss Universe pageant officials, they’re on good terms with Harvey. They have already said he’s “absolutely” welcome back to host Miss Universe despite the gaffe.

