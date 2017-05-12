Steve Harvey said he doesn't apologise for his brutal staff rules, which include 'do not attempt to walk with me' and 'do not wait in any hallway to speak to me'

David Becker/Getty Images Steve Harvey during the 2016 Neighbourhood Awards.

Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show is a lighthearted variety show of family-friendly jokes and relationship advice, but the comedian was running his team under a list of draconian demands.

On Wednesday, veteran Chicago media reporter Robert Feder published a leaked email from Harvey to his talk show team that included rules like, “Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.” and, “I want all the ambushing to stop now.”

Harvey confirmed the authenticity of the email with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier on Thursday, and told him, “I don’t apologise about the letter, but it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man. He added that “in hindsight, I probably should have handled it a little bit differently,” given that its brutal tone made it go viral.

“The Steve Harvey Show” team wrapped its final day of production in Chicago on Thursday, after five seasons in the city. The show is relaunching as a more celebrity-centric series called “Steve” and will be shot in Los Angeles. Feder reported that “most if not all” of the 80 people who worked for Harvey in Chicago would be out of a job when the first iteration of his show ended.

Sources told Radar Online last week that Harvey did not give staffers an opportunity to follow him to the new show, and did not give them much notice of the change.

Harvey told ET’s Frazier that he had lost control of his staff ahead of Season 5, and that’s why he sent the email Feder published. “I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me — so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it,” he said.

The full leaked email is below, and you can read Feder’s analysis and more details at his blog:

“Good morning, everyone. Welcome back. I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show. There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me. I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff. You must schedule an appointment. I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE. Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell. I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day. Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment. I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me. If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you. Everyone, do not take offence to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment. Thank you all, Steve Harvey”

