Steve Harvey apologizes for his 'horrible' mistake in announcing the wrong Miss Universe winner: 'I feel terrible'

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 20: Host Steve Harvey (L) listens as Miss Colombia 2015, Ariadna Gutierrez, answers a question during the interview portion of the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 20, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Today is not a fun day to be Steve Harvey.

The comedian was the host of the Miss Universe pageant on Sunday evening, where he accidentally announced the wrong winner. He misread a ballot card which showed Miss USA as second runner up, Miss Colombia as first runner up, and Miss Philippines as Miss Universe. Instead, he switched Miss Colombia and Miss Philippines and initially declared Miss Colombia the winner. It wasn’t until after she had already put on the crown and sash and begun to wave that the mistake was corrected.

“OK folks, uh …” Harvey said as he came back on stage. “I have to apologise. The first runner-up is Colombia. Miss Universe 2015 is Philippines!”

He continued, “Folks, let me just take control of this. This is exactly what’s on the card,” Harvey said, holding up the ballot for the cameras. “I will take responsibility for this. It was my mistake. It was on the card. Horrible mistake, but the right thing. I can show it to you right here,” he said pointing.

Harvey then apologised to the women and the viewers on Twitter shortly after the mix-up, stating:

“I’d like to apologise wholeheartedly to Miss Colombia & iss Philippines for my huge mistake. I feel terrible. Secondly, I’d like to apologise to the viewers that I disappointed as well. Again it was an honest mistake. I don’t want to take away from this amazing night and pageant. As well as the wonderful contestants. They were all amazing.”

Both Miss Philippines and Miss Colombia acted graciously in the aftermath.

