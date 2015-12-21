Wrong winner crowned in Miss Universe contest, internet loses its mind

The internet is currently losing its mind over the ending of the Miss Universe pageant.

Steve Harvey, the host, announced the wrong winner, and then awkwardly had to walk it back in front of everyone.

Apparently, he named the first runner up, Miss Colombia as the winner, when in fact Miss Philippines was the winner. He was then forced to walk back on stage and announce his mistake. Oops.

Watch it in all its awkward glory here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The worst moment of all: Miss Colombia loses her crown.

via GIPHY

Here, via Robin Leach, is a look at the card that Harvey misread.

Afterwards, Harvey tweeted an apology but he misspelled “Colombia” and “Philippines,” which only makes this worse. He’s since deleted the tweet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.