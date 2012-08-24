This Terminally Ill Former Player Is The New Face Of The NFL's Concussion Issue

Photo: HBO Sports

Steve Gleason only started one game in his 7-year NFL career with the New Orleans Saints but is responsible for what some consider the most important play in that franchise’s history.Gleason blocked a punt leading to the Saints’ first touchdown in the their first game back at the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina.



But three years after he last played in the NFL, Gleason was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease that hits former NFL players at a higher rate and at younger ages.

HBO’s “Real Sports” caught up with Gleason and talked to him about the disease and how it is affecting his life.

On the next few pages, we’ll take a look at some of the more jarring images…

