'Blue's Clues' is making a comeback with a new look and new host. Here's what the original host, Steve Burns, did after he quit the show.

The children’s show “Blue’s Clues” is making a comeback with a new look and a new host, Broadway actor Joshua Dela Cruz.

Steve Burns originally hosted the show for 6 years, wearing a striped green shirt and solving puzzles with the help of his blue dog and “viewers like you.”

Business Insider caught up with Burns in 2017, when he was working on his music career and about to release an album with one of the members of The Flaming Lips called “Foreverywhere.”

Burns talked about what it was like being the victim of a death hoax, why he quit the show, and what projects he’d like to work on in the future.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on January 27, 2017.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.