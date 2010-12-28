Steve Francis Lasts Two Weeks Playing Basketball In China

Stephon Marbury with Steve Francis (right)

Photo: AP

Four games and 13 days after starting his basketball career in China, Steve Francis’ time with the Beijing Shougang Ducks is over. The team had high hopes for Francis because his popularity in China is very high as a result of playing with Yao Ming for several years, but Francis has been a huge disappointment on the court and off it.



In four games, Francis scored just two points in 14 minutes total. The final nail in the coffin apparently came on Saturday when Francis wanted to spend Christmas with his family and didn’t show up to work, angering team officials.

Francis was reportedly upset with the team because he felt he was being used just to sell tickets and merchandise and not to help on the court.

