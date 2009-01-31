Steve Forbes: "The Tactile Feel Of Print Gives Credibility To Online"

What is Steve Forbes talking about?



A bizarre quote from Steve’s talk at a Davos media summit:

NYT: With so many journalists, technologists and investors running around Davos this week, the financial state of journalism, especially newspapers, invariably bubbles up as a major topic of conversation. There was not much good news, but give credit where credit is due: The focus was on finding solutions.

The consensus was that established, valued brands –- yes, including The New York Times –- have a brighter future than midsize newspapers because they use their journalistic credibility to expand online.

“The tactile feel of print gives credibility to online,” said Steve Forbes, publisher of the eponymous magazine.

Beyond that, one got the feeling that the established brands would have to try to do everything that upstarts like Twitter and Facebook do, only better and just as inexpensively.

Not a lot of context to that quote from the New York Times, which reported the gathering. We’re going to assume Steve, who understands new media better than most, was trying to give a pep rally to beleaguered old-media barons still reluctant to embrace the Internet.

Otherwise we can’t imagine the staff of Forbes.com, still in a different building than the Forbes print mag and with a different staff and culture, would be overjoyed to know how their publisher views their work.

See Also:

Forbes Enters 21st Century, Launches Reader Comments

Forbes Magazine, Web Site Merging Sales Staffs Now, Editorial Next Year (Memo)

Forbes CEO On Q1 So Far: ‘Not The Nuclear Winter We Feared’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.