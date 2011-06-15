Steve Forbes Is In Athens Right Now For Conference On Carving Up Greek Assets

We’re not passing any judgment here, but we did want to point out what’s going on in Greece.



Even as Athens disintegrates into gigantic anti-austerity protests, a big event called The Greek Power Summit — where the global elite is discussing privatizing Greek assets — is happening. (via Stacy Herbert).

And Steve Forbes is even keynoting.

Said Forbes: “This gathering couldn’t be more timely.”

According to Max Keiser, the hotel where he’s staying is getting pelted.

Here’s the description:

Steve Forbes and a significant number of the world’s most prominent professionals and entrepreneurs will gather in Athens for a two-day event to exchange views and ideas on how Greece can attract major investments, re-enter the path of growth and create jobs, all under the auspices of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

A two-day Summit of discussions and interaction where more than 40 renowned professionals of the Greek Diaspora and prominent Greek professionals will have the opportunity to discuss and exchange views on how Greece can maximise opportunities for international investments and growth. They represent the key dynamic sectors of the Greek economy – tourism, construction, banking, commerce, industry, shipping, energy and technology – and all are interested in seeking potential ways of cooperation.The 1st Greek Power Summit will include a gala dinner with Steve Forbes President and CEO of Forbes Media, publisher of Forbes Magazine, and a Republican candidate for the U.S. Presidency in 1996 and 2000.

On the second day of the Greek Power Summit, two discussion panels will be moderated by anchorman and political commentator, Pavlos Tsimas, with eminent members of the Greek Diaspora including John Calamos, President of Calamos Investments (USA), Nick Lazares, Founder of Admirals Bank (USA), George Koukis, Founder and President of Temenos Group (Switzerland), Stephen Cucchiaro, CIO of Windward Investment (USA) Krysztof Walenczak, Secretary of State and Finance Ministry (Poland), Mihalis Pagidas, President of the Association of Chief Executive Officers (Greece), Professor of INSEAD Spyros Makridakis (Greece) as well as Steve Forbes.

“I expect the Greek Power Summit will be a valuable opportunity for political, corporate and civic leaders to generate ideas that will lead Greece into its next era of prosperity and economic progress.” John Calamos.

“I think the Greek Power Summit will be a powerful catalyst in helping Greece to overcome its current challenges and move on to a new Golden Age.” Nick Lazares.

“This gathering couldn’t be more timely.” Steve Forbes

The 1st Greek Power Summit is organised by Honeystone Limited, publishers of the Greek Rich List Magazine since 2007, and International Advantage Corporation (IAC) established in 1993.Georgette Alithinos, of IAC stated: “We are very happy that we have attracted so many important professionals from around the globe in a two day gathering of sharing knowledge and experience that will be invaluable for the creation of a new Greek economy and the entrepreneurship needed to make it a reality”.

