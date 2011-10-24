Steve Forbes Endorses Rick Perry's Flat Tax Plan

Photo: World Economic Forum

Two-time presidential candidate Steve Forbes endorsed Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s presidential bid — and his campaign’s flat tax — in an interview on Fox News.Forbes said Perry’s plan will have “a very low rate, with great, generous exemptions for adults and for children,” adding it would also lower the corporate tax rate.



Businessman Herman Cain has said he is modelling his 9-9-9 plan on Forbes’ flat tax principles — though according to a Forbes spokesman, Cain and Forbes have never discussed the plan.

Forbes said he believes Perry’s plan will be more appealing than Cain’s because it does not include a sales tax.

Perry will unveil his plan in a speech on Tuesday in South Carolina.

