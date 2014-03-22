Winning Coach Calls NCAA 'Disgraceful' For Forcing Losing Opponent To Fly Home In Middle Of Night

The opening day of the NCAA Tournament did not end until after 10:30 PM local time in Spokane, Washington when San Diego State beat New Mexico State in overtime.

However, the evening was far from over for New Mexico State who had to go back to the hotel to pack and then get to the airport for a flight home in the middle of the night.

After the game, San Diego State head coach Steve Fisher called the situation “disgraceful” and went on an extended rant against the NCAA for what happened to his former assistant coach, Marvin Menzies, and his players.

Fisher noted that he requested his team be able to go home on Saturday if they lost but that the request had been denied because the NCAA couldn’t find a charter flight for the losing team.

“It’s ten minutes after 11:00 [PM],” said Fisher during his post-game press conference. “New Mexico State has to do this. They didn’t want to go home [after the game] either. But they have to go home tonight. It’s disgraceful.”

Fisher went on to say that he was told it was not about the money. However, Fisher repeatedly said a team having to return home at 5:00 AM “should not happen.”

