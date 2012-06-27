How Chipotle Changed Fast Food Forever

Photo: Flickr

It is safe to say that Chipotle founder Steve Ells has rewritten the rules of fast food. It turns out that you really can serve sustainably sourced ingredients en masse.Since 2006, Chipotle’s revenues have tripled to $2.2 billion. Today, there are more than 1,200 restaurants in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, with plans to open 165 additional outposts this year.



But long before there were billions in sales, or even organic beans, there was a guy from Boulder banking on the success of a small burrito shop.

