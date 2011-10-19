Steve Eisman Is Launching A New Hedge Fund Called Emrys Partners

Steve Eisman, who is known for his early bet against subprime-mortgage bonds, which is chronicled in Michael Lewis’ book “The Big Short,” is starting a new hedge fund, Bloomberg reported.



Eisman, who’s managed FrontPoint Partners, is expected to launch a long-short fund in January called Emrys Partners.

He will be working with Jon kalikow of Rockwood Capital, Ed Cabral of Goldman Sachs and Mark Weiner, the report said.

It was recently revealed that Eisman’s top investment staffers from FrontPoint have teamed together up to launch their own hedge fund without their former boss.

Eisman’s departure from FrontPoint was announced earlier this year in a letter to investors after his funds were liquidated.

